Latest Virginia news, sports, business and entertainment at 9:20 p.m. EDT

Northam announces new housing assistance program

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia is launching a new program to help people struggling to pay their rent or mortgages amid the coronavirus pandemic. Gov. Ralph Northam announced Thursday at a Capitol news conference that his administration is putting an initial $50 million in federal coronavirus-relief funds toward housing assistance. Starting next week, Virginians whose ability to cover housing costs has been hurt by the pandemic can apply for financial assistance. He said the state will target outreach to communities of color, which he said have been disproportionately hurt by the virus.

Amusement parks won't reopen next week in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Kings Dominion and Busch Gardens Williamsburg will not reopen next week when Virginia further eases restrictions on businesses and public gatherings put in place earlier this year as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. The Richmond Times-Dispatch reported Wednesday that the amusement parks say it is not economically feasible to open if only 1,000 people can be allowed in at a time. The state’s Phase 3 reopening plan allows entertainment venues to open at 50% capacity or a maximum of 1,000 people. Kings Dominion spokeswoman Maggie Sellers says the capacity restriction does not consider the large amount of space the park has to accommodate social distancing protocols.

Watchdogs: Trump's Independence Day gala in 2019 cost $13M

Government watchdogs say President Donald Trump’s Fourth of July gala in the nation’s capital last year cost taxpayers more than $13 million, twice as much as previous celebrations. Trump’s desire to have Department of Defense military vehicles participate helped drive up the cost, according to the Government Accountability Office. The president’s attendance also increased expenses. The report says that some other costs, such as for military flyovers of the National Mall, aren't included in the estimate. Trump’s military-focused Independence Day event went beyond the traditional concert and fireworks of years past. The GAO estimated that holiday celebrations from 2016 to 2018 cost from $6 million to $7 million annually.

Virginia judge rejects effort to block handgun-a-month law

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A Virginia judge has rejected a challenge to the state's one-handgun-a-month law scheduled to go into effect on July 1. Attorney General Mark Herring's office released a statement on Thursday which announced the decision by Goochland Circuit Court Judge Timothy K. Sanner, who said pro-gun lobbyists would not succeed in their argument to the court that the law is unconstitutional. In the statement announcing the ruling, Herring said Virginia had a one-handgun-a-month law for nearly 20 years, and it was successful in keeping firearms out of communities and away from dangerous individuals.

As party leaders age, progressive Black Democrats take stage

WASHINGTON (AP) — A group of progressive Black Democratic congressional hopefuls is rushing toward the national stage. And they are igniting rank-and-file enthusiasm in a party dominated by aging white leaders. Presumed Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is 77, progressive hero Sen. Bernie Sanders is 78 and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is 80. But Tuesday's Democratic primaries showcased Democratic candidates of color who are eager to join Congress and push their party to the left. They've drawn energy from the Black Lives Matter movement, but their liberal stances on health care, the environment and other issues are also attracting support.

NASA naming headquarters for 'Hidden Figures' engineer

WASHINGTON (AP) — NASA is naming its headquarters in Washington after the space agency's first African American female engineer. Mary Jackson started her NASA career as part of a segregated unit of female mathematicians at Langley Research Center in Hampton, Virginia. The women did calculations during the early pre-computer days of the U.S. space program. Their story was recounted in a book and the 2016 film “Hidden Figures.” Jackson was later promoted to engineer and retired from NASA in 1985. She died in 2005 at age 83. Part of the street in front of NASA headquarters is named “Hidden Figures Way.”

Dodging virus, Navy ships break record for staying at sea

WASHINGTON (AP) — When the coronavirus made U.S. Navy ship stops in foreign countries too risky, the USS Dwight D Eisenhower and the USS San Jacinto were ordered to keep moving and avoid all port visits. More than five months after they set sail, they have broken a record they never planned to achieve. As they steamed through the North Arabian Sea Thursday, they notched their 161st consecutive day at sea, breaking the previous Navy record of 160 days. And they’re on pace to crush it, since they won’t hit land again until they get home to Virginia later this year.

Convincing win in Virginia shows strength of Black vote

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Cameron Webb is a Black doctor and lawyer from Charlottesville whose job description says he works “at the intersection of health and social justice” at one of the top medical schools in the country. His strong showing in a Virginia Democratic congressional primary suggests the energy behind the sweeping civil rights protests across America is also present at the polls. With the country gripped by a pandemic and racial unrest, Webb's supporters believe he is uniquely qualified to flip the Virginia 5th Congressional District. Democrats are bullish after the sitting incumbent lost a GOP convention after he angered social conservatives by officiating a gay marriage.