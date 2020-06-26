Man wanted for Henry County malicious wounding

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Bassett man is wanted after a person was found unconscious in the walkway of a local apartment complex.

According to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, a report came in shortly after 11:30 p.m. Thursday night to the Martinsville/Henry County Emergency 911 Center about an assault at 115 Brookshire Ln. Leslie Renea Brown, 36 of Bassett, was found unconscious and flown to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Charncey Lamont Thomas, 39 of Bassett, is charged with one count of Malicious Wounding (Felony) and is wanted by police. The Henry County Sheriff’s Office concluded an altercation occurred between Brown and Thomas, and asks anyone with helpful tips to contact them at 276-638-8751. You may also contact Crimestoppers at 632-7463. A reward through Crimestoppers of up to $2,500 is available depending on the substance of the tip and type of case.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.