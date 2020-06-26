Advertisement

Man wanted for Henry County malicious wounding

Leslie Renea Brown, 36 of Bassett, was found unconscious and flown to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment.
Courtesy Henry County Sheriff's Office
Courtesy Henry County Sheriff's Office
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Jun. 26, 2020 at 4:13 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Bassett man is wanted after a person was found unconscious in the walkway of a local apartment complex.

According to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, a report came in shortly after 11:30 p.m. Thursday night to the Martinsville/Henry County Emergency 911 Center about an assault at 115 Brookshire Ln. Leslie Renea Brown, 36 of Bassett, was found unconscious and flown to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Charncey Lamont Thomas, 39 of Bassett, is charged with one count of Malicious Wounding (Felony) and is wanted by police. The Henry County Sheriff’s Office concluded an altercation occurred between Brown and Thomas, and asks anyone with helpful tips to contact them at 276-638-8751. You may also contact Crimestoppers at 632-7463. A reward through Crimestoppers of up to $2,500 is available depending on the substance of the tip and type of case.

