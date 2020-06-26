Marine veteran finds burial American flag at Botetourt County Landfill

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Dust clouds and dirt are not uncommon sights at the intersection of Catawba Rd and Landfill Rd.

Trailer drive up, weigh, dump, and leave.

It’s up to guys like Daniel Lindamood to move the heavy equipment. He’s not typically going through the items that come in.

“No, not generally, you know if we see something that’s unique, something like that, we’ll try to grab it,” said Lindamood.

But Friday morning, his co-worker saw something he knew Daniel would want to get his hands on.

"And you can see clearly it's got the name of a funeral home here in Virginia, in Roanoke, and seeing that right there, that was the first indication that this was a funeral flag."

Protected in a plastic case, and sitting near an envelope with the name James Hale, Daniel got to work.

Through phone calls, Zillow searches and obituary searches, Daniel has gotten close to finding next of kin, but hasn’t made a direct connection yet.

“I’m kinda back down to square root one, trying to figure out who this flag belongs to,” said Lindamood.

Because this isn't a job that Daniel can let go, it's not just another item, it's so much more than that, and he's not giving up.

“I’ve seen 4 friends of mine buried with this flag, and that alone puts a big burden on me, as we always say in the military you leave no man behind, and now we’re just throwing someone’s legacy in the trash, literally, and being able to reunite this to the family, it keeps their legacy going,” said Lindamood.

Lindamood added the goal at the landfill is to create an American Flag drop-off site, so flags can be disposed of properly, at the VA.

