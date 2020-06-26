Advertisement

Microsoft closing all stores permanently

Microsoft announced Friday that it is closing all of its 83 physical stores and switching to online only.
Microsoft announced Friday that it is closing all of its 83 physical stores and switching to online only.(Source: CNN/file)
Published: Jun. 26, 2020 at 1:43 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - One of the pioneers of modern software is getting out of the brick-and-mortar business.

Microsoft announced Friday that it is closing all of its 83 physical stores and switching to online only.

“Our sales have grown online as our product portfolio has evolved to largely digital offerings, and our talented team has proven success serving customers beyond any physical location,” said Microsoft Corporate Vice President David Porter in a blog post. “We are grateful to our Microsoft Store customers and we look forward to continuing to serve them online and with our retail sales team at Microsoft corporate locations.”

Most of the company’s stores have been closed due to the coronavirus pandemic. It says four locations will become experience centers to showcase technology but won’t necessarily sell products.

The tech giant estimates that it reaches 1.2 billion people every month through its online stores.

Microsoft said closing the stores will cost about $450 million in taxes but calls it a smart and strategic decision.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved. Gray Media Group, Inc., contributed to this report.

Latest News

Coronavirus

US states reimpose virus restrictions; Germany cautions virus risk

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By PAUL J. WEBER and MICHELLE R. SMITH
Texas and Florida have clamped down on bars in America's biggest retreat yet as the nation's daily number of confirmed coronavirus cases hit an all-time high of 40,000.

News

Roanoke Police investigating overnight incident near Valley View Mall

Updated: 2 hours ago
Police are investigating at Hyatt Place.

National

Congress stalls out — again — dealing with national trauma

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By ANDREW TAYLOR
For a moment, Congress appeared poised to act on policing reform, mobilized by a national trauma and overwhelming public support. Now those efforts have stalled and seem unlikely to be revived in an election year.

National

Milton Glaser, designer of ‘I Love NY’ logo, dies at 91

Updated: 8 hours ago
Milton Glaser, the designer who created the “I (HEART) NY” logo and the famous Bob Dylan poster with psychedelic hair, has died. He died Friday, his 91st birthday.

News

“It was an immediate jump that saved our lives:” family recounts escape from burning boat on Smith Mountain Lake

Updated: 8 hours ago
A family of four is safe Friday night, and says they escaped unharmed thanks to proper preparation.

Latest News

News

Spanish newscast June 26

Updated: 9 hours ago
Spanish newscast June 26

News

State Police: man hit in officer-involved shooting in Roanoke dies, name released

Updated: 9 hours ago
No one has been arrested in connection with either incident.

News

Wildwood Park mural vandalized

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Jen Cardone
A mural that was added to Radford’s Wildwood Park last fall was vandalized Thursday night after someone spray painted over artwork that took folks about a year to design.

News

Roanoke string of dumpster fires

Updated: 9 hours ago
WDBJ7's Lindsay Cayne reports

News

Radford University police officer is trending on social media

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Jen Cardone
A Radford University police officer is trending on social media after he hopped out of his cruiser to help push this car that broke down on the side of the road this week.

Burial flag Botetourt County

Updated: 10 hours ago
WDBJ7's Ashley Boles reports