Advertisement

Police say person shot in Glasgow has died; 6 others injured

In this image taken from SKY video, emergency services attend the scene of incident in Glasgow, Scotland, Friday June 26, 2020. Police in Glasgow say emergency services are currently dealing with an incident in the center of Scotland's largest city and are urging people to avoid the area.
In this image taken from SKY video, emergency services attend the scene of incident in Glasgow, Scotland, Friday June 26, 2020. Police in Glasgow say emergency services are currently dealing with an incident in the center of Scotland's largest city and are urging people to avoid the area.(SKY via AP)
Published: Jun. 26, 2020 at 9:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) — The individual shot by armed police during an incident in Glasgow has died and six other people, including a police officer, were in a hospital being treated for injuries, Scottish police said Friday.

Police Scotland Assistant Chief Constable Steve Johnson said that an officer who had been stabbed during the incident on West George Street soon after 1 p.m. was in “a critical but stable condition.”

He said that police are continuing to deal with the incident and are urging people to avoid the area.

“We would urge the public not to speculate about this incident or share unconfirmed information on social media,” Johnson added.

Police Scotland said the incident had been contained and there was no threat to the wider public.

Johnson said police are not looking for anyone else in relation to the incident.

The Scottish Police Federation, which represents the large majority of Scottish police officers, said it has notified the family of the injured officer.

Craig Milroy, who witnessed the aftermath of the incident from a nearby office building, said he saw four people taken away in ambulances.

“I saw a man lying on the ground, of African descent, with no shoes on,” Milroy said. “He was on the ground with someone holding his side. I don’t know if it was a bullet wound, a stab wound, or what it was.”

Milroy said the man was one of the four taken away by medics and believed him to be a victim of an attack.

“We were still standing outside, after that the police all came down, the riot police and triage team told us to go back in and lock the door,” he said.

Images on social media appeared to show armed officers entering a building and a large number of emergency vehicles outside.

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said the reports were “truly dreadful” and that she was being updated.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he was “deeply saddened by the terrible incident in Glasgow” and that his thoughts are with “all the victims and their families.”

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

American Airlines will book flights to full capacity

Updated: 12 minutes ago
American Airlines will start booking flights to full capacity next week, ending any effort to promote social distancing on its planes while the United States sets records for new reported cases of the coronavirus.

National

Alabama football: All Lives Can’t Matter Until Black Lives Matter

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
Head Coach Nick Saban along with Quarterback Mac Jones, linebacker Dylan Moses and more, made statements about the value of unity - on a team and within society.

National

LIVE: White House task force updates as confirmed virus cases hit new daily high

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By FRANCES D'EMILIO and KIM TONG-HYUNG
The number of confirmed new coronavirus cases per day in the U.S. hit an all-time high of 40,000 Friday.

Coronavirus

Texas, Florida target bars amid surge in confirmed virus cases

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By PAUL J. WEBER
Texas shut down bars again on Friday and scaled back restaurant dining as coronavirus cases surge. Florida banned on-premises alcohol consumption at bars.

News

Appalachian Trail in VA, McAfee Knob back open

Updated: 1 hour ago
The club reminds hikers weekdays are less crowded then weekends on the trail, and parking is not allowed on VA 311.

Latest News

National

Country music reckons with racial stereotypes and its future

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KRISTIN M. HALL
The country music industry has long been hesitant to address its long and complicated history with race, but the death of George Floyd in police custody and the protests it sparked in the U.S. and around the world became a sound too loud for the genre to ignore.

National

Minneapolis council puts plan to abolish police in motion

Updated: 1 hour ago
The 12-0 vote is just the first step in a process that faces significant bureaucratic obstacles to make the November ballot, where the city’s voters would have the final say.

Coronavirus

Apple closing some stores in 5 states amid coronavirus surge

Updated: 1 hour ago
Apple is temporarily closing 32 stores in five states experiencing new spikes in coronavirus.

Coronavirus

LIVE: White House task force on coronavirus briefing

Updated: 1 hour ago
The Whit House coronavirus task force holds a briefing Friday.

News

Roanoke County Schools superintendent recommends plan for fall 2020

Updated: 2 hours ago
The plan calls for a hybrid schedule with preschool through second grade students receiving in-person instruction daily.