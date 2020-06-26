Roanoke crash sends pedestrian to hospital

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -A crash in Roanoke Friday morning left one pedestrian in a hospital.

Just before 11:30 a.m., Roanoke Police responded to a crash involving a pedestrian at the intersection of Lynn Brae Drive NE and Orange Avenue NE.

Officers found a woman lying in the road, and witnesses told police she had been hit by the vehicle. She was taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment of what appeared to be serious injuries, according to Roanoke Police.

The driver remained on scene and cooperated with the investigation. No charges have been filed, but the investigation is ongoing.

