Roanoke Diversity Center moves to new downtown location

By Leanna Scachetti
Published: Jun. 26, 2020 at 5:50 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The 5th Street and Campbell Avenue intersection of downtown Roanoke has a brand new neighbor.

The Roanoke Diversity Center has moved from a southeast church basement into a building at the intersection. The center features an LGBTQ library as well as an office and meeting space.

The President of the Board of the Roanoke Diversity Center, Peter Volosin, said they wanted to move somewhere downtown, where they could be more visible and welcoming to the community.

“We want to see you coming in as much as possible and we would love to have you either just to visit or to come and relax in a space that you can be open and yourself,” he said Friday. “But we also would love to have volunteers to help to continue to push our mission and expand the programming we have.”

In celebration of Pride Month, Volosin put educational materials in the windows about early LGBTQ rights leaders including Marsha P. Johnson. The Diversity Center will host its grand re-opening Sunday to mark 51 years since the Stonewall riots.

