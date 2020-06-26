Advertisement

State Police: man hit in officer-involved shooting in Roanoke dies, name released

Roanoke Police gather at Ashton Heights apartments for an officer-involved incident.
Roanoke Police gather at Ashton Heights apartments for an officer-involved incident.(WDBJ7)
Published: Jun. 26, 2020 at 2:58 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Virginia State Police have identified a man shot by Roanoke police Thursday as Rasheed Moorman, 26, of Roanoke.

Police said Friday Moorman was struck by return fire when he allegedly shot at police, and was taken to a hospital, where he died.

During the exchange of gunfire, a police vehicle and a nearby apartment window were hit, according to State Police.

Roanoke Police Chief Sam Roman, and Virginia State Police, have indicated a gun was recovered from the scene.

Once State Police complete their investigation, the findings will be turned over to the Commonwealth’s Attorney for review.

Stay with WDBJ7 for updates on this developing story.

ORIGINAL STORY: Roanoke Police have released information about a shooting that led to another shooting involving police days later.

The night of June 22, officers were called to a report of multiple shots fired in the 3500 block of Dona Drive NW. They found a man outside an apartment with gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital for treatment of what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

No one has been arrested.

It was part of that investigation that led officers to the Ashton Heights apartment complex Thursday, June 25, where they tried to talk to at least two people about that shooting. Police say they ran from police, who ran after them, and one of the men turned and fired a gun at police. Police fired back, hitting one of them, and another ran off. He is still on the loose.

No information has been released about the condition of the man who was shot by police.

Stay with WDBJ7 for updates on this developing story.

