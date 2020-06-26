Rocky Mount man hits $100,000 lottery ticket at local country store

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WDBJ) - Hot dog! A local man went to Ravens Country Store on South Main Street earlier in June for a few franks, and left with a $100,000 winning ticket!

Girard Forry grabbed a ticket for the June 8 “Cash 5″ night drawing during his visit, and went about his business. It was not until the next day when he checked the numbers on www.valottery.com that a surprise came his way in the form of the game’s top prize!

According to the Virginia Lottery, Forry “has no immediate plans for his winnings.”

“Cash 5″ numbers go off at 1:59 p.m. and 11 p.m. each day.

