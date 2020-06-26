Rosie’s Gaming Emporiums reopening in July

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Colonial Downs Group announced Rosie’s Gaming Emporium locations will be reopening all of its locations.

Rosie’s will be reopening July 1, when most of the state will be entering Phase 3 of reopening.

To provide for the health and safety of all guests and employees once business resumes, Rosie’s has implemented an “Extra Care” program with dozens of new medical and sanitation policies and procedures including:

Face coverings required for all guests and team members.

All guests and team members will have their temperature screened prior to entry. No one with a confirmed temperature of 100.4 or above will be allowed entry.

Crowd shields have been installed at all guest service stations.

Rearranged public areas (gaming areas, restaurant seating, betting terminals) and team member workstations have been rearranged to provide adequate physical distancing.

Significant investment in advanced cleaning and sanitizing equipment.

Established rigorous cleaning protocols and training.

Invested more than $500,000 in resources for our mitigation efforts.

