Advertisement

Rosie’s to reopen July 1

(WDBJ)
Published: Jun. 26, 2020 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Rosie’s Gaming Emporiums will reopen July 1, when the Commonwealth enters into Phase 3.

Colonial Downs Group, which operates Rosie’s locations in Richmond, Hampton, New Kent County and Vinton, made the announcement Friday.

Like most other businesses, Rosie’s has implemented new health policies and procedures for guests and employees. These include:

-All guests and employees must wear face coverings.

-All guests and employees will have their temperature screened before entering. No one with a temperature of 100.4 or higher will be allowed inside.

-Crowd shields installed at all guest service stations.

-Public areas and employee workstations have been rearranged to allow for social distancing.

-Significant investments have been made in advanced cleaning and sanitizing equipment.

-Rigorous cleaning protocols and training have been established.

-More than $500,000 in resources have been invested for mitigation efforts.

More information on Rosie’s “Extra Care” program can be found here.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Appalachian Trail in VA, McAfee Knob back open

Updated: 1 hour ago
The club reminds hikers weekdays are less crowded then weekends on the trail, and parking is not allowed on VA 311.

News

Roanoke County Schools superintendent recommends plan for fall 2020

Updated: 2 hours ago
The plan calls for a hybrid schedule with preschool through second grade students receiving in-person instruction daily.

News

Police Chief Speaks About Officer-Involved Shooting

Updated: 2 hours ago
Chief Sam Roman talks to media about Ashton Heights incident.

News

Roanoke Dumpster Fires

Updated: 3 hours ago

Latest News

News

Hometown Eats-Gertie's

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

VDH reports 60,570 cases of COVID-19 in Virginia

Updated: 3 hours ago
Governor Northam has announced with the testing percentage continuing to drop, Phase 3 of reopening Virginia’s economy will get underway July 1.

News

Rescue Squad Member Dies of Cancer

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

Roanoke Officer-Involved Shooting

Updated: 5 hours ago
Roanoke Officer Involved Shooting

Hometown Eats

Hometown Eats: Gertie’s Country Store in Vesuvius

Updated: 6 hours ago
If you’re looking for great food that is off the beaten path a bit, you’ve got to check out Gertie’s Country Store in Versuvius.

News

In-person meetings now getting booked at Hotel Roanoke

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Ashley Boles
More meetings are happening in person now, and Hotel Roanoke is able to accommodate larger groups, while maintaining social distancing.