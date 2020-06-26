Rosie’s to reopen July 1

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Rosie’s Gaming Emporiums will reopen July 1, when the Commonwealth enters into Phase 3.

Colonial Downs Group, which operates Rosie’s locations in Richmond, Hampton, New Kent County and Vinton, made the announcement Friday.

Like most other businesses, Rosie’s has implemented new health policies and procedures for guests and employees. These include:

-All guests and employees must wear face coverings.

-All guests and employees will have their temperature screened before entering. No one with a temperature of 100.4 or higher will be allowed inside.

-Crowd shields installed at all guest service stations.

-Public areas and employee workstations have been rearranged to allow for social distancing.

-Significant investments have been made in advanced cleaning and sanitizing equipment.

-Rigorous cleaning protocols and training have been established.

-More than $500,000 in resources have been invested for mitigation efforts.

More information on Rosie’s “Extra Care” program can be found here.

