Search continues for 3 armed robbers in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg Police Department continues to search for three people after an armed robbery Wednesday night.

The incident happened at the Fort Hill Mart on Fort Avenue in Lynchburg.

Police say one robbery wore a white sweatshirt and black pants, a second wore a blue sweatshirt and black pants, and the third wore a black sweatshirt and dark pants.

Police ask anyone with information related to this case to contact them at 434-455-6102.

