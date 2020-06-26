Stonewall Jackson House prepares to reopen

LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - An historic Lexington attraction will be reopening soon.

The Stonewall Jackson House, where Jackson lived as a professor at VMI, has been undergoing improvements and expansion with a new welcome center including a gift shop and display area next to the house itself.

The area allows them to tell more about the Jackson family, including their slaves.

“We’ve always had a chance to talk about the enslaved persons in the house,” explained Site Director Maj. Grace Abele. “But now we can expand more of that story, give more of an understanding of who these people are. We’re able to incorporate some very new research that Larry Spurgeon has done that tells us what happened to them.”

Starting Thursday, July 2, the welcome area and the garden behind the house will reopen to the public as part of Phase 3. The house itself will reopen in the Fall.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.