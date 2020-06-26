United Way paints windows to cheer up seniors

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - United Way of the Roanoke Valley is bringing some joy to local seniors.

Friday, as part of the non-profit’s annual ‘Day of Action,’ volunteers painted the windows of Brandon Oaks nursing home.

With the cheerful images, they hoped to spread some cheer during what has been a tough time for many seniors who are separated from their families during the coronavirus pandemic.

“This is a way that they can look out the window and see that they’re still cared about and that people still care about them and want to know that they’re okay, and just a little bit of connection even if it is through a pane of glass,” said Kim Bisnett, United Way’s Relationship Manager.

The ‘Day of Action’ is a global event put on by each local United Way on the same day to promote unity while helping members of their own communities.

