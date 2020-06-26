VA Lottery
Published: Jun. 25, 2020 at 2:18 PM EDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) _ These Virginia lotteries were drawn Thursday:
22-23-29-31-32
(twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-nine, thirty-one, thirty-two)
08-14-19-22-23
(eight, fourteen, nineteen, twenty-two, twenty-three)
20-37-43-45-50, Cash Ball: 2
(twenty, thirty-seven, forty-three, forty-five, fifty; Cash Ball: two)
Estimated jackpot: $44 million
9-1-9
(nine, one, nine)
7-1-9
(seven, one, nine)
9-1-0-8
(nine, one, zero, eight)
7-2-2-8
(seven, two, two, eight)
Estimated jackpot: $42 million