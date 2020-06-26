Advertisement

VDH reports 60,570 cases of COVID-19 in Virginia

Percentage of positive tests continues to drop
(Storyblocks Images/Ramzi Abou Ghalioum/KTVF)
Published: Jun. 26, 2020 at 9:11 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 60,570 cases of coronavirus in the commonwealth as of Friday morning. That’s up from 59,946 cases reported Thursday, a 624-case increase.

2,593 of the overall cases are considered “probable”.

There are 1,700 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth, up from 1,675 reported Thursday, and there have been 6,071 hospitalizations. 603,870 tests have been conducted, with a 5.8 percent positive rate over the last week. That’s down from the 6 percent rate reported Wednesday.

As of Friday, there are five cases across Virginia of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children, according to VDH. The latest is in the Central Shenandoah District.

Governor Northam has announced with the testing percentage continuing to drop, Phase 3 of reopening Virginia’s economy will get underway July 1.

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

COVID-19: What you need to know about the coronavirus

