Vinton Vinyard Station lays groundwork for fall opening

VINTON, Va. (WDBJ) - In just over seven months, the old Vinton Motors building has undergone some major changes.

Now, the new Vinton Vinyard Station is starting to take shape with a new brick exterior and a new roof being put in place.

“It’s high visibility and it’s a good indicator of growth in our area,” said developer Dale Wilkinson about the project’s progression.

The iconic building will be the home of a new brick oven pizza restaurant, “Joe Goodpies,” and four small boutique shops.

“It is kind of one of our main entrances into our downtown business area, so it really kind of sets an example for the vibrancy and the activity going on in our town,” said Pete Peters, Vinton’s Asst. Town Manager and Economic Director.

The Vinyard Station, named after the original building’s owner, will act as a gateway to the downtown area, encouraging people to come park in a brand-new 80-spot public parking lot, grab a bite to eat, and walk through all the shops in the area.

“This is really one of those catalyst projects and so you’re really creating a critical mass that a downtown thrives on,” said Peters.

“Joe Goodpies” will create 40 to 50 jobs for people in the area.

The developer plans to have the restaurant ready to open in October, with the four boutique shops opening shortly after.

