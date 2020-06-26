Advertisement

White Oak Tea Tavern owner selling her Salem business

Published: Jun. 26, 2020 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Owner Kim Arney of White Oak Tea Tavern, a restaurant, gift and tea shop in Salem, announced she’s selling the business. It started in Botetourt County in 2006 and moved to Salem 3 years ago.

Arney says after her life slowed down during the COVID-19 business shutdown, she decided it was a good time to retire and spend more time with her family. But she’s hopeful someone will buy the business, and it will run just like it has been in the past.

Arney says she’s seen an outpouring of love since posting the announcement about selling her business.

“It’s very bittersweet, I’m not going to cry, it was a long and hard decision, but it was time. In my life, it’s time for me to take a different path,” Arney said.

The Tavern is also owned by the Salem Historical Society and it can hold private parties.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Roanoke Police investigating overnight incident near Valley View Mall

Updated: 2 hours ago
Police are investigating at Hyatt Place.

News

“It was an immediate jump that saved our lives:” family recounts escape from burning boat on Smith Mountain Lake

Updated: 8 hours ago
A family of four is safe Friday night, and says they escaped unharmed thanks to proper preparation.

News

Spanish newscast June 26

Updated: 9 hours ago
Spanish newscast June 26

News

State Police: man hit in officer-involved shooting in Roanoke dies, name released

Updated: 9 hours ago
No one has been arrested in connection with either incident.

News

Wildwood Park mural vandalized

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Jen Cardone
A mural that was added to Radford’s Wildwood Park last fall was vandalized Thursday night after someone spray painted over artwork that took folks about a year to design.

Latest News

News

Roanoke string of dumpster fires

Updated: 9 hours ago
WDBJ7's Lindsay Cayne reports

News

Radford University police officer is trending on social media

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Jen Cardone
A Radford University police officer is trending on social media after he hopped out of his cruiser to help push this car that broke down on the side of the road this week.

Burial flag Botetourt County

Updated: 10 hours ago
WDBJ7's Ashley Boles reports

News

Remembering Evelyn Bethel

Updated: 10 hours ago
WDBJ7's Joe Dashiell reports

News

Carrico considers run for Governor

Updated: 10 hours ago
A Republican, Carrico represented southwest Virginia in the General Assembly for 18 years.

News

Stonewall Jackson House to reopen

Updated: 10 hours ago
Starting next Thursday, the welcome area and the garden behind the house will reopen to the public as part of Phase 3. The house itself will reopen in the Fall.