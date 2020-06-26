White Oak Tea Tavern owner selling her Salem business

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Owner Kim Arney of White Oak Tea Tavern, a restaurant, gift and tea shop in Salem, announced she’s selling the business. It started in Botetourt County in 2006 and moved to Salem 3 years ago.

Arney says after her life slowed down during the COVID-19 business shutdown, she decided it was a good time to retire and spend more time with her family. But she’s hopeful someone will buy the business, and it will run just like it has been in the past.

Arney says she’s seen an outpouring of love since posting the announcement about selling her business.

“It’s very bittersweet, I’m not going to cry, it was a long and hard decision, but it was time. In my life, it’s time for me to take a different path,” Arney said.

The Tavern is also owned by the Salem Historical Society and it can hold private parties.

