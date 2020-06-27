Advertisement

Bar owners worry as virus surges in their workplaces

Many other bars and restaurants across the country are struggling with tough decisions on whether to remain open or shut down as confirmed cases surge in their areas.
Michael Neff, co-owner of the Cottonmouth Club, works on a computer while sitting at the bar Tuesday, June 23, 2020, in Houston. Neff closed his downtown bar because of concerns within the industry as the number COVID-19 case continues to rise in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Michael Neff, co-owner of the Cottonmouth Club, works on a computer while sitting at the bar Tuesday, June 23, 2020, in Houston. Neff closed his downtown bar because of concerns within the industry as the number COVID-19 case continues to rise in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)(David J. Phillip | AP)
By Juan A. Lozano
Published: Jun. 27, 2020 at 2:59 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
HOUSTON (AP) — A Houston bar owner who believed he could no longer provide a safe environment for his staff, customers and himself felt he had no choice but to shut down his business.

The decision by the co-owner of The Cottonmouth Club came a week before Gov. Greg Abbott announced on Friday that bars would again be shuttered as confirmed coronavirus cases swelled across Texas.

Many other bars and restaurants across the country are struggling with tough decisions on whether to remain open or shut down as confirmed cases surge in their areas. 

