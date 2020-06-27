Carrico considers run for Governor

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Former State Senator Bill Carrico says he's considering a run for Governor.

A Republican, Carrico represented southwest Virginia in the General Assembly for 18 years.

He was a State Trooper before that.

“I just feel like I’ve had a lot of experience. I have a lot to offer,” Carrico said Thursday. “And we’re at a point in Virginia that we’ve got to have strong leadership and I feel like I can do that.”

During an online conversation with Chris Saxman, leader of the business advocacy group Virginia Free, Carrico said he will make a decision by September or October.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.