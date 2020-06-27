Here is the latest Virginia news from The Associated Press at 3:40 a.m. EDT

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The interim police chief in Richmond, Virginia, has resigned after 11 days on the job and a new chief has been named to fill his role. News outlets report Interim Richmond Police Chief William Blackwell announced his resignation in an email to Richmond police officers Friday. Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney’s office then said the mayor had appointed Deputy Chief Gerald Smith of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department in Charlotte, North Carolina, as the department's new police chief. The mayor’s office said Blackwell has asked to return to his previous position as a major within the department.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The family of a Virginia man who has been held in Spain for the last year on drug trafficking charges says he was an unwitting courier for a criminal syndicate. The Justice Department is backing that conclusion. It told the Spanish government in a letter obtained by The Associated Press that there's no evidence 76-year-old Victor Stemberger knew that he was transporting cocaine to the country at the time of his arrest. Stemberger is set for trial in Madrid later this month. His family says he has not been the same since a brain injury nearly 15 years ago.

HENRICO, Va. (AP) — A circuit judge in Virginia has dismissed Twitter from a lawsuit filed by Republican U.S. Rep. Devin Nunes of California against the social media platform and several of its users. The Richmond Times-Dispatch reported Thursday that Henrico County Circuit Judge John Marshall on Wednesday ruled Twitter is not liable for allegedly slanderous tweets about Nunes that were posted anonymously. Marshall cited a federal law that provides internet services with immunity from liability for material posted by their users. A Republican strategist and two anonymous parody accounts are still defendants in the case.

ROANOKE, Va. (AP) — Police in Virginia say officers shot and wounded a man accused of exchanging gunfire with law enforcement. Roanoke Police Chief Sam Roman says officers were trying to question two men on Thursday afternoon about a separate shooting when the men began running. Roman said one of the men fired multiple shots at the officers, and two officers returned fire. Police said one of the men was struck and taken to a hospital with serious injuries. The other man escaped. Officials said Virginia State Police are investigating the shooting and the officers were taken off active duty. None of the people involved were identified.