Hot and humid today, storms expected for Sunday

The best chance of showers and storms will be Sunday
By Meteorologist Christian Johansen
Published: Jun. 27, 2020 at 7:15 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va (WDBJ) - High pressure is building in giving us more sunshine to start the weekend. Temperatures and humidity levels increase Saturday with just a few stray afternoon storms possible. We increase our chances of storms Sunday as another frontal boundary moves in from the North. We’re going to keep a good chance of storms into the start of next week.

SATURDAY

A weak front drifts south as high pressure builds in with lots of sunshine and warming temperatures. Saturday afternoon our highs will climb close to 90 for counties to the East and humidity will climb. The front will drift South, but it keeps most of the storms in West Virginia, Ohio and Pennsylvania, along the front. We can’t rule out the slightest storm chance for a few of our Western counties.

SUNDAY

A front will dive into the area during the morning hours increasing our chances of showers and storms on Sunday. Some models are indicating a thunderstorm complex or a “bow echo” could develop to our Northwest Saturday night and slide into Southwest Virginia in the early morning hours. We will likely see more storms develop in the afternoon. Some storms could become strong to severe. Our high will climb into the mid to upper 80s.

NEXT WEEK

With soupy air back in place, our daily afternoon storm chances will return. Highs will be a bit cooler compared to the weekend thanks to additional clouds and rain chances. Some models are hinting at another cutoff low next week bringing back more rain into the region. As of right now it doesn’t look like we would be as cool as last week, but we could turn wet once again.

SAHARAN DUST

We should begin seeing the impacts this weekend from Saharan dust that traveled thousands of miles from the continent of Africa. You’ll likely be underwhelmed by the appearance, as it will basically just look hazy at times in the sky. The more notable impact will be brilliant orange sunrises and sunsets the accompany the dust events.

The dust moved over the Caribbean islands earlier in the week with reduced visibility The island of Puerto Rico was shrouded in the hazy conditions . We don’t expect the dust to be as thick across Virginia when it arrives by the end of the week. [Learn more: What to expect as the dust arrives here.]

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

