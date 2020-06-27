Latest Virginia news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EDT

RACIAL INJUSTICE-POLICE RESIGNATION

Richmond gets new police chief after interim chief resigns

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The interim police chief in Richmond, Virginia, has resigned after 11 days on the job and a new chief has been named to fill his role. News outlets report Interim Richmond Police Chief William Blackwell announced his resignation in an email to Richmond police officers Friday. Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney’s office then said the mayor had appointed Deputy Chief Gerald Smith of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department in Charlotte, North Carolina, as the department's new police chief. The mayor’s office said Blackwell has asked to return to his previous position as a major within the department.

American jailed in Spain was unwitting drug mule, US says

WASHINGTON (AP) — The family of a Virginia man who has been held in Spain for the last year on drug trafficking charges says he was an unwitting courier for a criminal syndicate. The Justice Department is backing that conclusion. It told the Spanish government in a letter obtained by The Associated Press that there's no evidence 76-year-old Victor Stemberger knew that he was transporting cocaine to the country at the time of his arrest. Stemberger is set for trial in Madrid later this month. His family says he has not been the same since a brain injury nearly 15 years ago.

Virginia judge dismisses Twitter from lawsuit filed by Nunes

HENRICO, Va. (AP) — A circuit judge in Virginia has dismissed Twitter from a lawsuit filed by Republican U.S. Rep. Devin Nunes of California against the social media platform and several of its users. The Richmond Times-Dispatch reported Thursday that Henrico County Circuit Judge John Marshall on Wednesday ruled Twitter is not liable for allegedly slanderous tweets about Nunes that were posted anonymously. Marshall cited a federal law that provides internet services with immunity from liability for material posted by their users. A Republican strategist and two anonymous parody accounts are still defendants in the case.

Virginia police shoot man accused of firing at officers

ROANOKE, Va. (AP) — Police in Virginia say officers shot and wounded a man accused of exchanging gunfire with law enforcement. Roanoke Police Chief Sam Roman says officers were trying to question two men on Thursday afternoon about a separate shooting when the men began running. Roman said one of the men fired multiple shots at the officers, and two officers returned fire. Police said one of the men was struck and taken to a hospital with serious injuries. The other man escaped. Officials said Virginia State Police are investigating the shooting and the officers were taken off active duty. None of the people involved were identified.

Russian cybercriminal gets 9 years for online fraud website

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — A Russian computer hacker who facilitated $20 million in credit card fraud and ran a sophisticated clearinghouse for international cybercriminals has been sentenced to nine years in prison. Prosecutors say Aleksei Burkov of St. Petersburg, Russia, ran a website called Direct Connection that was “the most exclusive criminal forum on the web.” People could only join the club if other cybercriminals vouched for them. The nine-year sentence was less than the 15-year-maximum sought by prosecutors. Burkov spent four years in an Israeli jail before being extradited to the U.S. last year. Russian officials fought to have Burkov returned to his home country.

Mueller report witness gets 10 years on child sex charges

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — A Lebanese American businessman who was a key witness in special counsel Robert Mueller’s report and who helped broker the release of American hostages has been sentenced to 10 years in prison on child sex charges. George Nader pleaded guilty in January to bringing a 14-year-old boy from the Czech Republic to the U.S. 20 years ago to engage in sexual activity. He also admitted possessing child pornography. Nader’s name appears more than 100 times in the Mueller report. Also, in the 1990s, Nader served as a broker to facilitate the release of U.S. hostages held in the Middle East. The 10-year sentence imposed Friday was the minimum he could have received.

Northam announces new housing assistance program

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia is launching a new program to help people struggling to pay their rent or mortgages amid the coronavirus pandemic. Gov. Ralph Northam announced Thursday at a Capitol news conference that his administration is putting an initial $50 million in federal coronavirus-relief funds toward housing assistance. Starting next week, Virginians whose ability to cover housing costs has been hurt by the pandemic can apply for financial assistance. He said the state will target outreach to communities of color, which he said have been disproportionately hurt by the virus.

Amusement parks won't reopen next week in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Kings Dominion and Busch Gardens Williamsburg will not reopen next week when Virginia further eases restrictions on businesses and public gatherings put in place earlier this year as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. The Richmond Times-Dispatch reported Wednesday that the amusement parks say it is not economically feasible to open if only 1,000 people can be allowed in at a time. The state’s Phase 3 reopening plan allows entertainment venues to open at 50% capacity or a maximum of 1,000 people. Kings Dominion spokeswoman Maggie Sellers says the capacity restriction does not consider the large amount of space the park has to accommodate social distancing protocols.