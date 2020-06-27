RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - A Radford University police officer is trending on social media.

That’s after he hopped out of his cruiser to help push a car that broke down on the side of the road this week.

Officer Ian Macinnis has been with the department four years now and says it’s part of his job to help out when the need arises.

“It just seems so unreal,” Macinnis said. “Something so small that everyone does, but I’m sure something small that we do, it may have seemed like something big to him to have help there immediately.”

Macinnis said it’s the department’s goal to be there to help and serve the community as best they can.

