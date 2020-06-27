Roanoke Police investigating after man arrives at hospital with gunshot wounds

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -- Roanoke Police are investigating after a man arrived at a hospital with gunshot wounds.

It happened just before 3 a.m. Saturday.

Investigators say police were notified after the man got himself to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.

An early police investigation shows the incident occurred in the 800 block of Hunt Ave. NW.

No one has been charged.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call (540) 344-8500. You can also text police at 274637; begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Calls and texts can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.