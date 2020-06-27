Unlawful assembly declared at Lee statue, tear gas deployed on protesters

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police declared an unlawful assembly at the Lee Monument on Friday night and tear gas was deployed on protesters.

Richmond police said the unlawful assembly was declared at 10:17 p.m. after paintballs were fired at the officers and one was struck.

In videos posted to social media, police were deploying what appears to be tear gas, flash grenades and rubber bullets.

The Commonwealth Times also reports that police occupied Monument Circle, shooting what appeared to be rubber bullets.

Richmond Police said six people were arrested during last night’s protest:

-Spencer Kelly, 29 of Richmond

-Christopher Anders, 28 of Richmond

-Jay Skinner, 27 of Richmond

-Caroline Matteson, 29 of Richmond

-Andrew Kuykendall, 30 of Richmond

-Unnamed 17-year-old minor

This comes after Richmond’s Interim Police Chief, William “Jody” Blackwell, resigned and Mayor Levar Stoney named Deputy Chief Gerald Smith of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg County Police Department as the new Chief of Richmond Police.

