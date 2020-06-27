Victim flown to hospital after Forest guard rail crash

FOREST, Va. (WDBJ) - A person was flown to a local trauma center for treatment after being trapped in a car under a guard rail at the intersection of Wyatts Way and New London Road Saturday.

According to the Forest Fire Department, Engine 5 and Rescue 5 extricated the victim. Medic 145, CNTY10 and Lifeguard 12 all responded to the area.

