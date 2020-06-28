Climate And Past Weather
Very few areas in the Commonwealth boast the diverse climate as Southwest and Central Virginia. From the highest peaks of the Blue Ridge and Alleghany mountains, to the Piedmont which flattens to the east, the region experiences just about every type of weather known to man. The highest point the state is Mount Rogers (Grayson County) at 5,729 feet above sea level. The lowest point in Virginia is sea level where Virginia’s Tidewater meets the Atlantic Ocean in the east. The mean elevation of the state of Virginia is 950 feet above sea level, which is the approximate elevation of the Roanoke Valley.
The region has four blended seasons and averages 40-44 inches of rainfall per year and between 16-25 inches of snow for the mountain and valley regions, and around 4 inches for the Piedmont.
CLIMATE REPORTS
Get the highs, lows, precipitation, along with average wind speed for the day, month and year. TIP: Daily summaries will typically show the current date at the top, but feature a summary of weather for the previous day.
DAILY CLIMATE SUMMARY: Roanoke | Lynchburg | Danville | Blacksburg | Bluefield
MONTHLY CLIMATE SUMMARY: Roanoke | Lynchburg | Danville | Blacksburg | Bluefield
ANNUAL CLIMATE SUMMARY: Roanoke | Lynchburg | Danville | Blacksburg | Bluefield
PAST WEATHER DATA
National Weather Service, Blacksburg Climate Section | Search daily, monthly and annual information, temperature and accumulation graphs and first/last dates.
Climate Data Online | Search for and access past weather and climate data using a search tool, map or other data tools.
Advanced Data Online Search | Advanced records of observations including details such as precipitation, wind, snowfall, and radar data. NOTE: Some datasets may involve a fee.
LOCAL WEATHER EXTREMES
TOP 10 Local Weather Extremes | View the Top 10 rain, snow and temperatures extremes for our area.
Daily Temperature Normals and Records | See the normals and record high/low for a specific day.
SUN AND MOON
Get sunrise & sunset times | Calculate sun angle
REGIONAL MONTHLY CLIMATE NORMALS
ROANOKE NORMALS
|NORMALS
|JAN
|FEB
|MAR
|APR
|MAY
|JUN
|JULY
|AUG
|SEP
|OCT
|NOV
|DEC
|HIGH
|46º
|49º
|53º
|68º
|76º
|83º
|87º
|86º
|79º
|69º
|59º
|48º
|LOW
|28º
|30º
|37º
|45º
|53º
|62º
|66º
|65º
|58º
|46º
|38º
|30º
|RAINFALL
|2.92″
|2.89″
|3.46″
|3.37″
|4.06″
|3.83″
|4.04″
|3.56"
|3.89″
|2.89″
|3.4″
|2.94″
|SNOWFALL
|5.6″
|6.3″
|2.1″
|0.5″
|---
|---
|---
|---
|---
|---
|0.5″
|3.5″
NORMAL YEARLY RAINFALL: 41.25″ | NORMAL YEARLY SNOWFALL: 18.5″
LYNCHBURG NORMALS
|NORMALS
|JAN
|FEB
|MAR
|APR
|MAY
|JUN
|JUL
|AUG
|SEP
|OCT
|NOV
|DEC
|HIGH
|46º
|49º
|58º
|68º
|75º
|83º
|87º
|85º
|78º
|68º
|59º
|48º
|LOW
|25º
|27º
|34º
|43º
|51º
|60º
|64º
|63º
|56º
|44º
|35º
|27º
|RAINFALL
|3.14″
|2.93″
|3.58″
|3.31″
|3.73″
|3.62″
|4.36″
|3.26″
|3.88″
|3.11″
|3.41″
|3.24″
|SNOWFALL
|5.1″
|5.4″
|2.2″
|0.2″
|---
|---
|---
|---
|---
|---
|0.3″
|3.0″
NORMAL YEARLY RAINFALL: 41.84″ | NORMAL YEARLY SNOWFALL: 16.2″
DANVILLE NORMALS
|NORMALS
|JAN
|FEB
|MAR
|APR
|MAY
|JUN
|JUL
|AUG
|SEP
|OCT
|NOV
|DEC
|HIGH
|46º
|50º
|59º
|70º
|77º
|85º
|88º
|86º
|80º
|70º
|60º
|50º
|LOW
|29º
|32º
|38º
|47º
|55º
|65º
|69º
|68º
|60º
|49º
|38º
|31º
|RAINFALL
|3.42″
|3.01″
|4.11″
|3.46″
|3.88″
|3.85″
|4.59″
|3.97″
|3.96″
|3.53″
|3.36″
|3.27″
|SNOWFALL
|2.2″
|1.3″
|0.4″
|0.1″
|---
|---
|---
|---
|---
|---
|---
|0.7″
NORMAL YEARLY RAINFALL: 44.41″ | NORMAL YEARLY SNOWFALL: 4.7″
BLACKSBURG NORMALS
|NORMALS
|JAN
|FEB
|MAR
|APR
|MAY
|JUN
|JUL
|AUG
|SEP
|OCT
|NOV
|DEC
|HIGH
|42º
|45º
|53º
|63º
|71º
|79º
|82º
|81º
|75º
|65º
|56º
|44º
|LOW
|21º
|23º
|30º
|38º
|47º
|56º
|60º
|59º
|51º
|39º
|31º
|24º
|RAINFALL
|3.08″
|2.81
|3.64″
|3.48″
|4.33″
|4.00″
|4.26″
|3.59″
|3.10″
|2.78″
|2.87″
|2.95″
|SNOWFALL
|8.1″
|7.5″
|3.7″
|0.7″
|---
|---
|---
|---
|---
|---
|0.5″
|4.9″
NORMAL YEARLY RAINFALL: 40.89″ | NORMAL YEARLY SNOWFALL 25.4″
Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.