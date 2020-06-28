Advertisement

Climate And Past Weather

Climate information from around the region.
Climate information from around the region.(WDBJ7 Weather)
Published: Jun. 28, 2020 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Very few areas in the Commonwealth boast the diverse climate as Southwest and Central Virginia. From the highest peaks of the Blue Ridge and Alleghany mountains, to the Piedmont which flattens to the east, the region experiences just about every type of weather known to man. The highest point the state is Mount Rogers (Grayson County) at 5,729 feet above sea level. The lowest point in Virginia is sea level where Virginia’s Tidewater meets the Atlantic Ocean in the east. The mean elevation of the state of Virginia is 950 feet above sea level, which is the approximate elevation of the Roanoke Valley.

The region has four blended seasons and averages 40-44 inches of rainfall per year and between 16-25 inches of snow for the mountain and valley regions, and around 4 inches for the Piedmont.

CLIMATE REPORTS

Get the highs, lows, precipitation, along with average wind speed for the day, month and year. TIP: Daily summaries will typically show the current date at the top, but feature a summary of weather for the previous day.

DAILY CLIMATE SUMMARY: Roanoke | Lynchburg | Danville | Blacksburg | Bluefield

MONTHLY CLIMATE SUMMARY: Roanoke | Lynchburg | Danville | Blacksburg | Bluefield

ANNUAL CLIMATE SUMMARY: Roanoke | Lynchburg | Danville | Blacksburg | Bluefield

PAST WEATHER DATA

National Weather Service, Blacksburg Climate Section | Search daily, monthly and annual information, temperature and accumulation graphs and first/last dates.

Climate Data Online | Search for and access past weather and climate data using a search tool, map or other data tools.

Advanced Data Online Search | Advanced records of observations including details such as precipitation, wind, snowfall, and radar data. NOTE: Some datasets may involve a fee.

LOCAL WEATHER EXTREMES

TOP 10 Local Weather Extremes | View the Top 10 rain, snow and temperatures extremes for our area.

Daily Temperature Normals and Records | See the normals and record high/low for a specific day.

SUN AND MOON

Get sunrise & sunset times | Calculate sun angle

REGIONAL MONTHLY CLIMATE NORMALS

ROANOKE NORMALS

NORMALSJANFEBMARAPRMAYJUNJULYAUGSEPOCTNOVDEC
HIGH46º49º53º68º76º83º87º86º79º69º59º48º
LOW28º30º37º45º53º62º66º65º58º46º38º30º
RAINFALL2.92″2.89″3.46″3.37″4.06″3.83″4.04″3.56"3.89″2.89″3.4″2.94″
SNOWFALL5.6″6.3″2.1″0.5″------------------0.5″3.5″

NORMAL YEARLY RAINFALL: 41.25″ | NORMAL YEARLY SNOWFALL: 18.5″

LYNCHBURG NORMALS

NORMALSJANFEBMARAPRMAYJUNJULAUGSEPOCTNOVDEC
HIGH46º49º58º68º75º83º87º85º78º68º59º48º
LOW25º27º34º43º51º60º64º63º56º44º35º27º
RAINFALL3.14″2.93″3.58″3.31″3.73″3.62″4.36″3.26″3.88″3.11″3.41″3.24″
SNOWFALL5.1″5.4″2.2″0.2″------------------0.3″3.0″

NORMAL YEARLY RAINFALL: 41.84″ | NORMAL YEARLY SNOWFALL: 16.2″

DANVILLE NORMALS

NORMALSJANFEBMARAPRMAYJUNJULAUGSEPOCTNOVDEC
HIGH46º50º59º70º77º85º88º86º80º70º60º50º
LOW29º32º38º47º55º65º69º68º60º49º38º31º
RAINFALL3.42″3.01″4.11″3.46″3.88″3.85″4.59″3.97″3.96″3.53″3.36″3.27″
SNOWFALL2.2″1.3″0.4″0.1″---------------------0.7″

NORMAL YEARLY RAINFALL: 44.41″ | NORMAL YEARLY SNOWFALL: 4.7″

BLACKSBURG NORMALS

NORMALSJANFEBMARAPRMAYJUNJULAUGSEPOCTNOVDEC
HIGH42º45º53º63º71º79º82º81º75º65º56º44º
LOW21º23º30º38º47º56º60º59º51º39º31º24º
RAINFALL3.08″2.813.64″3.48″4.33″4.00″4.26″3.59″3.10″2.78″2.87″2.95″
SNOWFALL8.1″7.5″3.7″0.7″------------------0.5″4.9″

NORMAL YEARLY RAINFALL: 40.89″ | NORMAL YEARLY SNOWFALL 25.4″

Latest News

News

Rare “Orange” air quality measured Sunday

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Chief Meteorologist Brent Watts
Saharan dust has led to reduced air quality for the region, a rare event in recent years.

Weather Wise Guy

Space Station & Astronomy

Updated: Jun. 25, 2020 at 9:28 PM EDT
Get the latest viewing times to spot the International Space Station flying over your area.

News

Dust plume approaching the southeast skies by the weekend

Updated: Jun. 25, 2020 at 12:26 AM EDT
|
By Chief Meteorologist Brent Watts
Dust from the continent of Africa is making its way toward the United States this week. Here's what you can expect locally.

News

A Look Back: Four years since one of West Virginia’s deadliest floods

Updated: Jun. 23, 2020 at 1:28 PM EDT
|
By Chief Meteorologist Brent Watts
Several hours of rainfall produced catastrophic flooding over parts of West Virginia in one of the state's deadliest flood disasters.

National

Dust from the Sahara Desert is heading for the US

Updated: Jun. 18, 2020 at 1:53 PM EDT
Dust from the Sahara Desert is becoming highly concentrated in the atmosphere across North Africa and the eastern Atlantic Ocean.

News

Two month’s worth of rain since Sunday with more to come (Photos)

Updated: Jun. 18, 2020 at 12:26 PM EDT
|
By Chief Meteorologist Brent Watts
Remember our historic flooding back in May? It too was caused by a stalled out low pressure system that just didn’t want to budge. Like the last event, our cutoff low pressure brought several month’s worth of rain in a short amount of time. Could we see a repeat of 2018's record rain.

Weather Wise Guy

What is a cutoff low and why do they sometimes bring dangerous weather?

Updated: Jun. 15, 2020 at 9:02 PM EDT
|
By Chief Meteorologist Brent Watts
Whether it’s a stalled tropical system, a slow-moving thunderstorm or a stationary front; any stagnant weather pattern often turns into a dangerous situation. The same can be said about a cutoff low.

Weather

Roanoke planning to map the hottest places in the city

Updated: Jun. 11, 2020 at 3:20 PM EDT
|
By Pete DeLuca
12 to 15 volunteers are needed to ride around town and document surface temperatures one day in August.

Weather

Roanoke to take part in 'groundbreaking' climate research project on urban heat this summer

Updated: Jun. 10, 2020 at 1:01 PM EDT
|
By Ian Cassette
Citizen volunteers will help map the hottest parts of Roanoke and provide data for long-term heat mitigation for the city.

Weather

Downed tree damages Christiansburg business

Updated: Jun. 4, 2020 at 10:35 PM EDT
|
By Jen Cardone
A Christiansburg woman is lucky to be alive after a tree fell down right behind her on her way into the office Thursday afternoon.