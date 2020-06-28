Climate And Past Weather

Very few areas in the Commonwealth boast the diverse climate as Southwest and Central Virginia. From the highest peaks of the Blue Ridge and Alleghany mountains, to the Piedmont which flattens to the east, the region experiences just about every type of weather known to man. The highest point the state is Mount Rogers (Grayson County) at 5,729 feet above sea level. The lowest point in Virginia is sea level where Virginia’s Tidewater meets the Atlantic Ocean in the east. The mean elevation of the state of Virginia is 950 feet above sea level, which is the approximate elevation of the Roanoke Valley.

The region has four blended seasons and averages 40-44 inches of rainfall per year and between 16-25 inches of snow for the mountain and valley regions, and around 4 inches for the Piedmont.

CLIMATE REPORTS

Get the highs, lows, precipitation, along with average wind speed for the day, month and year. TIP: Daily summaries will typically show the current date at the top, but feature a summary of weather for the previous day.

DAILY CLIMATE SUMMARY: Roanoke | Lynchburg | Danville | Blacksburg | Bluefield

MONTHLY CLIMATE SUMMARY: Roanoke | Lynchburg | Danville | Blacksburg | Bluefield

ANNUAL CLIMATE SUMMARY: Roanoke | Lynchburg | Danville | Blacksburg | Bluefield

PAST WEATHER DATA

National Weather Service, Blacksburg Climate Section | Search daily, monthly and annual information, temperature and accumulation graphs and first/last dates.

Climate Data Online | Search for and access past weather and climate data using a search tool, map or other data tools.

Advanced Data Online Search | Advanced records of observations including details such as precipitation, wind, snowfall, and radar data. NOTE: Some datasets may involve a fee.

LOCAL WEATHER EXTREMES

TOP 10 Local Weather Extremes | View the Top 10 rain, snow and temperatures extremes for our area.

Daily Temperature Normals and Records | See the normals and record high/low for a specific day.

SUN AND MOON

Get sunrise & sunset times | Calculate sun angle

REGIONAL MONTHLY CLIMATE NORMALS

ROANOKE NORMALS

NORMALS JAN FEB MAR APR MAY JUN JULY AUG SEP OCT NOV DEC HIGH 46º 49º 53º 68º 76º 83º 87º 86º 79º 69º 59º 48º LOW 28º 30º 37º 45º 53º 62º 66º 65º 58º 46º 38º 30º RAINFALL 2.92″ 2.89″ 3.46″ 3.37″ 4.06″ 3.83″ 4.04″ 3.56" 3.89″ 2.89″ 3.4″ 2.94″ SNOWFALL 5.6″ 6.3″ 2.1″ 0.5″ --- --- --- --- --- --- 0.5″ 3.5″

NORMAL YEARLY RAINFALL: 41.25″ | NORMAL YEARLY SNOWFALL: 18.5″

LYNCHBURG NORMALS

NORMALS JAN FEB MAR APR MAY JUN JUL AUG SEP OCT NOV DEC HIGH 46º 49º 58º 68º 75º 83º 87º 85º 78º 68º 59º 48º LOW 25º 27º 34º 43º 51º 60º 64º 63º 56º 44º 35º 27º RAINFALL 3.14″ 2.93″ 3.58″ 3.31″ 3.73″ 3.62″ 4.36″ 3.26″ 3.88″ 3.11″ 3.41″ 3.24″ SNOWFALL 5.1″ 5.4″ 2.2″ 0.2″ --- --- --- --- --- --- 0.3″ 3.0″

NORMAL YEARLY RAINFALL: 41.84″ | NORMAL YEARLY SNOWFALL: 16.2″

DANVILLE NORMALS

NORMALS JAN FEB MAR APR MAY JUN JUL AUG SEP OCT NOV DEC HIGH 46º 50º 59º 70º 77º 85º 88º 86º 80º 70º 60º 50º LOW 29º 32º 38º 47º 55º 65º 69º 68º 60º 49º 38º 31º RAINFALL 3.42″ 3.01″ 4.11″ 3.46″ 3.88″ 3.85″ 4.59″ 3.97″ 3.96″ 3.53″ 3.36″ 3.27″ SNOWFALL 2.2″ 1.3″ 0.4″ 0.1″ --- --- --- --- --- --- --- 0.7″

NORMAL YEARLY RAINFALL: 44.41″ | NORMAL YEARLY SNOWFALL: 4.7″

BLACKSBURG NORMALS

NORMALS JAN FEB MAR APR MAY JUN JUL AUG SEP OCT NOV DEC HIGH 42º 45º 53º 63º 71º 79º 82º 81º 75º 65º 56º 44º LOW 21º 23º 30º 38º 47º 56º 60º 59º 51º 39º 31º 24º RAINFALL 3.08″ 2.81 3.64″ 3.48″ 4.33″ 4.00″ 4.26″ 3.59″ 3.10″ 2.78″ 2.87″ 2.95″ SNOWFALL 8.1″ 7.5″ 3.7″ 0.7″ --- --- --- --- --- --- 0.5″ 4.9″

NORMAL YEARLY RAINFALL: 40.89″ | NORMAL YEARLY SNOWFALL 25.4″

