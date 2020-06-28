Cleared: Montgomery County accident along I-81N causes delays Sunday
An accident along I-81N had closed the North left shoulder and left lane
Published: Jun. 28, 2020 at 3:49 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The accident has been cleared, according to VDOT.
EARLIER: An accident along I-81N has closed the North left shoulder and left lane of I-81N in Montgomery County Sunday.
According to VDOT, the accident is located 4.8 miles south of Junction Virginia 603-Exit 128. Delays are five miles at this time.
