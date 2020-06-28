Advertisement

Suspect wanted after Roanoke Co. hit-and-run leaves victim on moped in hospital Saturday

The sedan appears to be a late 90's model Toyota
Courtesy Roanoke County Police Department
Courtesy Roanoke County Police Department(Roanoke County Police Department)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Jun. 28, 2020 at 6:12 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A person on a moped was hit Saturday evening by a white sedan that disregarded a red light at the intersection of Plantation Road and Williamson Road, according to Roanoke County Police.

The driver had been traveling south on Plantation Road towards Hershberger Road and left the scene in what looks to be a late 90′s model Toyota.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment. Their injuries were not critical.

The white sedan has damage to the driver-side bumper and headlight, with potential additional damage to its hood. Roanoke County Police ask anyone with helpful tips to please call 540-777-5272.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Cam Newton, Patriots agree to one-year deal, according to ESPN

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
Cam Newton was the 2011 #1 overall NFL Draft Pick

News

Cleared: Montgomery County accident along I-81N causes delays Sunday

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
An accident along I-81N has closed the North left shoulder and left lane

News

Spanish Noticias 062720

Updated: 8 hours ago
La Policía de Roanoke está investigando dos tiroteos separados que occurieron a menos de cinco millas de distancia.

News

Portion of Old Forest Rd. in Lynchburg closed Sunday after accident

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
Drivers are asked to avoid the area

Latest News

News

Teen arrested after South Boston shooting

Updated: 12 hours ago
No one was hurt, but a car was hit in the shooting.

News

Rare “Orange” air quality measured Sunday

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Chief Meteorologist Brent Watts
Saharan dust has led to reduced air quality for the region, a rare event in recent years.

News

VDH: 61,736 cases of coronavirus in Virginia, 1,732 deaths

Updated: 14 hours ago
There are 1,732 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth, up from 1,724 reported Saturday.

News

Calling to remove symbols

Updated: Jun. 27, 2020 at 7:30 PM EDT
WDBJ7's Bruce Young reports

News

Victim flown to hospital after Forest guard rail crash

Updated: Jun. 27, 2020 at 6:09 PM EDT
|
By Eddie Callahan
A person was flown to a local trauma center for treatment after being trapped in a car under a guard rail at the intersection of Wyatts Way and New London Road Saturday.

Forest guard rail accident

Updated: Jun. 27, 2020 at 6:07 PM EDT
Courtesy Forest Fire Department