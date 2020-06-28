Suspect wanted after Roanoke Co. hit-and-run leaves victim on moped in hospital Saturday

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A person on a moped was hit Saturday evening by a white sedan that disregarded a red light at the intersection of Plantation Road and Williamson Road, according to Roanoke County Police.

The driver had been traveling south on Plantation Road towards Hershberger Road and left the scene in what looks to be a late 90′s model Toyota.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment. Their injuries were not critical.

The white sedan has damage to the driver-side bumper and headlight, with potential additional damage to its hood. Roanoke County Police ask anyone with helpful tips to please call 540-777-5272.

