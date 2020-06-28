Sunny weather brings river recreation

BUCHANAN, Va. (WDBJ) - People were happy to take advantage of the hot, sunny weather to get out.

You can see the parking lot was full as people came to the boat launch area to get out on the water.

As flooding has reduced, Twin River Outfitters has seen a rush of customers wanting to get out and enjoy the river in canoes, kayaks, and tubes.

“We’ve had high water for probably a ten, twelve day stretch there, with the flood we had in Buchanan, but the river’s gone down,” said John Mays, the owner of Twin River Outfitters. “We restarted running river trips this last Thursday, and just started tubing trips kind of yesterday, the river’s dropped enough. So we kind of restarted normal operations there.”

They say they were fully booked all weekend with customers.

