Teen arrested after South Boston shooting

(KWTX)
Published: Jun. 28, 2020 at 11:19 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SOUTH BOSTON, Va. (WDBJ) - A 17-year-old boy has been arrested after a shooting Friday night.

South Boston Police say about 10 p.m., an officer on patrol in the Centerville area heard shots. Shortly after, someone called 911 to report gunfire at the football stadium at the middle school. Police found a Honda that had been hit at least twice by gunfire.

Police learned a group of adults and juveniles had been gathered at the stadium and started fighting. Police say they further determined after the fight, the teen got a handgun and started shooting. Police say cartridge cases were found in the parking lot, but no one was shot.

The teen was arrested for Attempted Malicious Wounding, Reckless Handling of a Firearm, Discharging a Weapon on School Property and Underage Possession of a Firearm. He was taken to a juvenile detention facility in Danville to be held until his first court appearance.

