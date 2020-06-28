Advertisement

VDH: 61,736 cases of coronavirus in Virginia, 1,732 deaths

(WHSV)
Published: Jun. 28, 2020 at 10:04 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 61,736 cases of coronavirus in the commonwealth as of Sunday morning. That’s up from 61,247 cases reported Saturday, a 489-case increase.

2,665 of the overall cases are considered “probable”.

There are 1,732 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth, up from 1,724 reported Saturday, and there have been 6,136 hospitalizations. 615,290 tests have been conducted, with a 5.8 percent positive rate over the last week.

Governor Northam has announced with the positive-testing percentage continuing to drop or hold steady, Phase 3 of reopening Virginia’s economy will get underway July 1.

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

