Waves of storms move through today

REDUCED AIR QUALITY - SAHARAN DUST

The Saharan dust is here and is bringing hazy conditions to our skies and reduced air quality. Our area is in a Code Orange Sunday, meaning that sensitive groups should limit time spent outdoors. [Learn more: What to expect as the dust arrives here.]

SUNDAY

A front will dive into the area today increasing our chances of showers and storms. Storms are developing ahead of the front and will likely move into counties along and near I-77. We will likely see more storms develop to the west and move into the mountains this afternoon into the evening. A storm complex is currently moving into Northeastern Kentucky and if it holds together could move into our region this evening. Some storms could become strong to severe.

TIMING: Several “waves” of showers and storms possible at just about any point Sunday.

SEVERE IMPACT: A few of the storms may be strong to severe with hail, damaging winds, and heavy rain.

ACTION: Have a way to receive weather alerts

Sunday Severe Outlook (Grey)

MONDAY-TUESDAY

With a front lingering nearby, our daily afternoon storm chances will return. Highs will likely linger in the 80s for much of the region. Some models are hinting at another cutoff low next week bringing back more rain into the region. As of right now it doesn’t look like we would be as cool as last week, but we could turn wet once again by the middle of the week.

