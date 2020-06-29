Lingering front keeps rain chances in the forecast

This week will feel like summer with plenty of heat and humidity and a few chances of showers and storms. Rain chances are in the forecast for today, but the front could slide to the North a bit bringing better chances for the middle of the week.

SAHARAN DUST

The Saharan dust is still in the upper levels of the atmosphere. Air quality has improved for today and it will likely continue this week. Another large plume of dust in lingering over the Gulf of Mexico and the Caribbean Sea. This could move into the U.S. in the next 7-10 days. [Learn more: What to expect as the dust arrives here.]

MONDAY

A front will stall near the North Carolina and Virginia border. This front will help generate some clouds in the mountains this afternoon and a chance of a stray shower. Highs climb into the 80s and with a few 90s possible to the east.

TUESDAY

The stalled front lingers in the Carolinas and it could slide closer later in the day. Highs in the 80s and 90s with an increased chance of isolated afternoon showers and storms.

REST OF THE WEEK

Wednesday we could see an the best chances for rain and storms due to the nearby front. Once the front passes, we’ll see drier weather on Thursday. Rain and storm chances pick up again for the holiday weekend. Highs continue to linger in the 80s with 90s to the east.

