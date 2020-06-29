Bath County starts search for Tourism Coordinator

BATH COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Bath County is looking for someone to help encourage tourism in the area.

The county announced June 16 that they would like a “highly motivated” individual to serve as its Tourism Coordinator.

The county hasn’t had a tourism office since the controversial defunding of the program in 2017, which led to a legal effort by some voters to remove three members of the board of supervisors.

“Tourism is our bread and butter here in Bath County,” said current Board of Supervisors Chair Ed Hicklin. “And we want someone with boots on the ground to not only speak with tourists that come through, but to work with the bed and breakfasts and the hotel and the owners here in the community.”

The deadline for applications is July 16.

