Botetourt Co. Public Schools release Fall 2020 plan

One student per seat with a required face mask will be allowed on buses to and from school
School bus
School bus(WRDW)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Jun. 29, 2020 at 5:40 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Botetourt County Public Schools is gearing up for an August 10 reopening date when they will welcome students back to on-site classes.

The schedule has been constructed using the Phase 3 Virginia guidelines for health, safety and social distancing, and will be reevaluated for the spring semester. The plan includes the following provisions for students PK-12:

-Two days of on-site class, with the remaining three done through remote learning options. In-person schedules will be for either Monday and Thursday, or Tuesday and Friday.

-Students that come from the same home will be scheduled on-site on the same days

-Any student may choose to participate during the Fall 2020 semester through 100 percent remote learning

-Face masks are optional on-site when there is social distancing being practiced

-A maximum of one student per seat while wearing a required face mask will be allowed on school transportation to and from all BCPS schools. Multiple students from the same house may be placed together.

-Student schedules will be released in July following the finalization of school transportation routes.

All students will be scheduled for remote learning on November 23 and 24. When allowed by the Governor’s Office and Virginia Department of Education, BCPS will go back to on-site learning for all grades.

