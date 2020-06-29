Advertisement

Botetourt County Schools hires new superintendent

Dr. Jonathan Russ, Superintendent of Botetourt County Public Schools
Dr. Jonathan Russ, Superintendent of Botetourt County Public Schools(WDBJ7)
Published: Jun. 29, 2020 at 9:36 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - There is a new face at the helm of Botetourt County Public Schools. The school board appointed Dr. Jonathan Russ as the district’s new superintendent Monday morning.

The father of four is currently the Deputy Superintendent at Fredericksburg City Public Schools. He has roots in Southwest Virginia, growing up in Washington County and getting his doctorate from Virginia Tech.

 “I’m a kid-first superintendent and that’s what’s going to drive the decisions we make in this division,” Russ said.

Russ is coming to Botetourt with 29 years experience, serving in the classroom and in administration within that time.

His appointment comes after the district’s previous superintendent, Dr. Lisa Chen, announced her resignation in April.

Out of 37 applicants, School Board Chair Michelle Crook said Russ was the best choice.

“We weren’t going to make a decision just to meet the deadline We were only going to do it if we had the right candidate. So the stars just aligned and we were able to achieve that timeline and get the candidate that we wanted,” Crook said.

Russ said he is ready to collaborate with faculty and staff and tackle the new challenges the pandemic is presenting school districts.

“I’m not going to come in here and turn this school division on its head because I know there are a lot of good things already happening, but at the same time things that can be improved we are going to work hard and do that too,” Russ said.

Some of the points Russ hopes to focus on during his tenure will be teacher retention and preparing students for vocational careers and higher education.

His first day on the job will be Wednesday, with a swearing-in ceremony at 8:30 a.m.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Radford University creates two budgeting groups in response to COVID-19

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
The groups will be in the areas of academics and services, and begin meeting July 6, 2020.

News

Free COVID-19 testing site set for New Castle Tuesday

Updated: 21 minutes ago
Testing will be first-come, first-served, from 5-7 p.m.

News

Danville Public Schools names superintendent-designee ahead of July 9 interim choice

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
Her tenure will begin July 1, 2020

News

Roanoke man pleads guilty to distributing heroin

Updated: 1 hour ago
The suspect sold the heroin from a commercial auto repair facility in Roanoke.

News

Carilion urges public to practice COVID-19 prevention as cases continue to rise

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
The region’s increase is being attributed to community spread and locals traveling out of the area.

Latest News

News

One arrested, two sought for Henry County murder

Updated: 1 hours ago
All face charges of second-degree murder and use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

News

Driver dies after hitting trees, falling over embankment Saturday in Tazewell County

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
A trooper responded along Route 609, short of a mile north of Route 19

News

Franklin County Sheriff’s Office looking for armed Ferrum robber

Updated: 2 hours ago
The victim said the robber is white and about 6′, possibly with brown hair, a short-sleeved shirt, shorts and a mask.

News

June 29, 2012: The day “Derecho” became a household name

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Chief Meteorologist Brent Watts
It has been nearly a decade since the rare wind storm barreled into the region, after a day of record, triple-digit heat.

News

Natural Bridge hotel to become part of Wyndham brand

Updated: 3 hours ago
The property is on 200 acres in the Shenandoah Valley, surrounded by the Blue Ridge Mountains of Virginia.

News

Huddleston man killed in crash with big rig in Bedford County

Updated: 4 hours ago
The cause of the crash has not been determined.