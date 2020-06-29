Carilion urges public to practice COVID-19 prevention as cases continue to rise

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - As the July 4 holiday approaches, health experts are asking Southwest Virginians to remain proactive in combatting COVID-19 as cases continue to rise in the area.

According to Carilion Clinic, its percentage of positive COVID-19 cases has more than doubled since late May, from 2.01% to 4.61% as of June 25. The group says it has seen the largest rise within the last week, of more than one percent, as Southwest Virginia’s cases continue to rise amidst the decline throughout the rest of the Commonwealth.

The region’s increase is being attributed to community spread and locals traveling out of the area. A large number of Carilion’s recent positive cases are asymptomatic patients.

