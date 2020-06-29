Huddleston man killed in crash with big rig in Bedford County

FOREST, Va. (WDBJ) - A Huddleston man was killed in a crash in Bedford County Monday morning.

Virginia State Police told WDBJ7 the crash was reported shortly before 10 a.m. Horace Ellis, born in 1942, was driving a sedan, and rear-ended a tractor trailer on Forest Road/Route 221, near the intersection with Cottontown Road.

The right northbound lane and shoulder were blocked during the investigation, but have been reopened.

The cause of the crash has not been determined. The truck driver was not hurt.

