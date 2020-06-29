Danville Public Schools names superintendent-designee ahead of July 9 interim choice

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Ms. Robin Owens has been named the superintendent-designee of Danville Public Schools, according to the district.

Her tenure will begin July 1, 2020 following the departure of current Superintendent Stanley B. Jones June 30 following his resignation announcement earlier this month. Jones began his stint July 1, 2015.

Owens is currently Director of Student Intervention Services, and began her time with DPS in 1988. She has served as a teacher, Assistant Principal and Principal.

Her appointment will stand through July 9 when the newly-elected Danville Public School Board appoints an interim superintendent for the district.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.