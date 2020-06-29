Driver dies after hitting trees, falling over embankment Saturday in Tazewell County

TAZEWELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A man driving a Chevy S10 pickup died Saturday after his truck crashed into multiple trees before overturning down an embankment.

According to Virginia State Police, a trooper responded Saturday night to the single-vehicle crash along Route 609, short of a mile north of Route 19.

Timmy J. Ball, 54 of Pounding Mill, was not wearing a seatbelt, and died at the scene.

The case into the crash remains open.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.