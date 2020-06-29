Driver dies after hitting trees, falling over embankment Saturday in Tazewell County
A trooper responded Saturday night along Route 609, short of a mile north of Route 19
Published: Jun. 29, 2020 at 2:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TAZEWELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A man driving a Chevy S10 pickup died Saturday after his truck crashed into multiple trees before overturning down an embankment.
According to Virginia State Police, a trooper responded Saturday night to the single-vehicle crash along Route 609, short of a mile north of Route 19.
Timmy J. Ball, 54 of Pounding Mill, was not wearing a seatbelt, and died at the scene.
The case into the crash remains open.
