Advertisement

Driver dies after hitting trees, falling over embankment Saturday in Tazewell County

A trooper responded Saturday night along Route 609, short of a mile north of Route 19
(KKTV)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Jun. 29, 2020 at 2:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAZEWELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A man driving a Chevy S10 pickup died Saturday after his truck crashed into multiple trees before overturning down an embankment.

According to Virginia State Police, a trooper responded Saturday night to the single-vehicle crash along Route 609, short of a mile north of Route 19.

Timmy J. Ball, 54 of Pounding Mill, was not wearing a seatbelt, and died at the scene.

The case into the crash remains open.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Radford University creates two budgeting groups in response to COVID-19

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
The groups will be in the areas of academics and services, and begin meeting July 6, 2020.

News

Free COVID-19 testing site set for New Castle Tuesday

Updated: 21 minutes ago
Testing will be first-come, first-served, from 5-7 p.m.

News

Danville Public Schools names superintendent-designee ahead of July 9 interim choice

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
Her tenure will begin July 1, 2020

News

Roanoke man pleads guilty to distributing heroin

Updated: 1 hour ago
The suspect sold the heroin from a commercial auto repair facility in Roanoke.

News

Carilion urges public to practice COVID-19 prevention as cases continue to rise

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
The region’s increase is being attributed to community spread and locals traveling out of the area.

Latest News

News

One arrested, two sought for Henry County murder

Updated: 1 hours ago
All face charges of second-degree murder and use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

News

Franklin County Sheriff’s Office looking for armed Ferrum robber

Updated: 2 hours ago
The victim said the robber is white and about 6′, possibly with brown hair, a short-sleeved shirt, shorts and a mask.

News

June 29, 2012: The day “Derecho” became a household name

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Chief Meteorologist Brent Watts
It has been nearly a decade since the rare wind storm barreled into the region, after a day of record, triple-digit heat.

News

Natural Bridge hotel to become part of Wyndham brand

Updated: 3 hours ago
The property is on 200 acres in the Shenandoah Valley, surrounded by the Blue Ridge Mountains of Virginia.

News

Huddleston man killed in crash with big rig in Bedford County

Updated: 4 hours ago
The cause of the crash has not been determined.