First Fridays cancels July concert over COVID-19 concerns

Published: Jun. 29, 2020 at 10:30 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - First Fridays, a Roanoke fundraising event organization, has announced it will not hold its charity concert scheduled for Friday, July 17, 2020.

Since 1989, First Fridays has hosted public events to support community non-profit organizations.

“We’ve always attempted to make prudent business decisions. In doing so, we’ve garnered a reputation for operating safe, well managed events. Operating the right way is the hallmark of our non-profit endeavors,” President Molly Henry said. “As our state enters Phase 3, we are permitted to open if we are able to meet mandatory requirements within our business sector. Following much consideration, we have made the decision not to operate in July. Our Board of Directors is not comfortable endorsing public gatherings at this time; however, we will re-evaluate the feasibility of hosting safe operations on a month to month basis. The health and well-being of our fans, volunteers, vendors, sponsors and Board members remains a priority.”

WDBJ7 is a partner of First Fridays, along with Bank of Botetourt (Presenting Sponsor), PA Short Distributing, Grand Home Furnishings, Aetna, Valley Business Front, Hampton Inn & Suites, South Roanoke Living, City Magazine, Mix 93.5, JJS 104.9/102.7, New Country YYD 107.9, WROV 96.3 Alt 96, Steve FM 106.1/101.7 and Virginia Mountain Mortgage.

