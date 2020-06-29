Franklin County Sheriff’s Office looking for armed Ferrum robber

FERRUM, Va. (WDBJ) - The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is looking for an armed robber.

The Sheriff’s Office got a 911 call about 11:20 a.m. Monday from a person in the 5700 block of Providence Church Road, a residential area, in Ferrum. The person reported someone with a gun stole personal items during the robbery, which took place outside a home.

The victim said the robber is white and about 6′, possibly with brown hair, a short-sleeved shirt, shorts and a mask.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 483-3000.

