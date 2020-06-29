Free COVID-19 testing site set for New Castle Tuesday

NEW CASTLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A new public testing site for COVID-19 will be open Tuesday.

The Botetourt County Department of Fire & EMS has reported the site will be at the Craig County Health Center in New Castle. Testing will be first-come, first-served, from 5-7 p.m.

The tests will be free and confidential, and are designed to identify current infections.

Here is another testing opportunities nearby to some of our residents in the Oriskany area. Stay tuned, as there will be information forthcoming on two more test sites in Botetourt County in the coming weeks. Posted by Botetourt County Department of Fire & EMS on Monday, June 29, 2020

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.