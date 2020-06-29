Free COVID-19 testing site set for New Castle Tuesday
Published: Jun. 29, 2020 at 4:07 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
NEW CASTLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A new public testing site for COVID-19 will be open Tuesday.
The Botetourt County Department of Fire & EMS has reported the site will be at the Craig County Health Center in New Castle. Testing will be first-come, first-served, from 5-7 p.m.
The tests will be free and confidential, and are designed to identify current infections.
