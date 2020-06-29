Greater Mid-Atlantic News Digest 1:30 p.m.

Hello! Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up in the Mid-Atlantic, covering North Carolina, Virginia, Maryland and Delaware. Questions about coverage plans are welcome and should be directed to 919-510-8937, 202-641-9660, 410-837-8315, 804-643-6646 or metro@ap.org. AP-Mid-Atlantic News Editor Steve McMillan can be reached at 804-643-6646 or smcmillan@ap.org.

TODAY’S TOP STORIES

NORTH CAROLINA

VIRUS OUTBREAK-NORTH CAROLINA

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina Lt. Gov. Dan Forest is already challenging Roy Cooper in this fall’s gubernatorial election. Now he’s preparing to challenge Cooper in court over the governor’s executive orders responding to COVID-19. By Gary D. Robertson. SENT: 130 words. UPCOMING: 400 words by 4 p.m.

IN BRIEF: — SEVERE WEATHER_FATALITY— A North Carolina man was killed after a storm pushed a tree onto his mobile home and split it in half.

VIRGINIA

VIRGINIA-OFFSHORE WIND ENERGY

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam signed legislation on Monday that sets the stage for large-scale offshore wind operations off the state’s coast, an endeavor that he says could eventually create thousands of jobs and power for more than a million homes. By Ben Finley. UPCOMING: 500 words and photos by 5 pm.

IN BRIEF

— VIRGINIA-USE OF FORCE REPORTS — Protesters are demanding a Virginia city’s police department release use-of-force reports from the past decade.

MARYLAND/ DELAWARE

BUMP STOCK BAN

SILVER SPRING, Md. — A federal appeals court on Monday upheld Maryland’s ban on bump stocks and other devices that make guns fire faster, a state law that preceded a nationwide ban. Both bans responded to the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history. By Michael Kunzelman. UPCOMING: 500 words.

NEW LAWS-MARYLAND

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — While many new laws approved by the Maryland General Assembly in this year's session take effect in October, some take effect Wednesday. UPCOMING: 400 words.

IN BRIEF

— REMOTE LEARNING-FUNDING — Maryland will receive $210 million for remote learning and tutoring to help schools and students most affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

— FIREWORKS WARNING — Authorities in Delaware are warning people about the potential dangers of lighting off fireworks as some cities receive an increase in police calls reporting their use.

