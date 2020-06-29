Here is the latest Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and Washington DC sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — Former Washington Redskins assistant coach Joe Bugel has died. He was 80. The team announced that Bugel died on Sunday. It did not disclose a cause of death. Bugel was the architect of “The Hogs,” the dominant offensive lines that helped lead the team to three Super Bowls under Hall of Fame head coach Joe Gibbs. He was regarded as one of the best offensive line coaches in NFL history. In addition to his two stints as an assistant with Washington, he was also a head coach of the Phoenix Cardinals and Oakland Raiders and an assistant with the Chargers.

UNDATED (AP) — There would have been a World Series rematch July 4 in the national's capital if not for the coronavirus pandemic. Major League Baseball this week would have reached the halfway point of its usual 162-game schedule. Among the games wiped out was a three-game holiday weekend series in Washington with the defending World Series champion Nationals hosting the Houston Astros. Teams will resume spring training this week before a shortened 60-game schedule starts in late July. Wimbledon would have also been getting started this week, and the three-week Tour de France cycling race would have been in the early stages.

LONG POND, Pa. (AP) — Denny Hamlin held off Kevin Harvick on Sunday night to win the second Cup race of the weekend at Pocono Raceway and flip the result of the opener. Hamlin raced to his fourth victory of the season — and sixth at Pocono — to cap a wild, marathon day of racing at the track, with three NASCAR races and Cup finish in the dark. Pocono doesn’t have lights -- but the pit road numbers were lit up and glowed as Hamlin took the checkered flag for Joe Gibbs Racing. Hamlin has 41 career victories to move to 19th on NASCAR’s career list.

BOSTON (AP) — A bar in Boston, a hotel in Toronto and the Wrigley rooftops could be the only chance for baseball fans to watch games in person this season. The sport plans to return next month to empty stadiums to avoid spreading COVID-19. But there are a few places to see inside ballparks without needing a ticket, like Bleacher Bar at Fenway Park and the apartment rooftops along Waveland and Sheffield Avenues in Chicago. The Bleacher Bar will reopen this week, and when the Red Sox return its two socially distanced tables of four people each provide the best ballpark view anywhere.