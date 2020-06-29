Teen arrested in connection to Lynchburg robbery

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A teen has been arrested in connection to an armed robbery in Lynchburg in May.

The robbery took place at the BP Food Mart at 3216 Old Forest Road May 13, when a robber entered the store with a machete.

Police say June 28, in North Carolina, members of the U.S Marshals Service Task Force arrested a 17-year-old boy on charges of armed robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Duncan at 434-455-6178 or Crime Stoppers at 888-798-5900.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.