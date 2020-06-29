Latest Virginia news, sports, business and entertainment at 9:20 p.m. EDT

JET SKIERS RESCUED

Coast Guard helps rescue woman and boy, 3, aboard jet ski

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard said Sunday it helped rescue a woman and 3-year-old boy aboard a jet ski near Chincoteague, Virginia, after they went missing. The Coast Guard said in a news release that it received a report about the missing jet skiers at 1:50 a.m. Sunday. The search involved a helicopter and multiple boats. The crew from the helicopter located the jet ski with the woman and child still onboard in Horntown Bay and directed a boat to the scene. The woman and boy were transferred back to shore and evaluated by local EMS.

CHASE-FATAL CRASH

Virginia mom, daughter fatally struck by Jeep fleeing police

PETERSBURG, Va. (AP) — Authorities say a Virginia mother and daughter have died after being struck by a driver who was fleeing police. The Progress-Index reports Christi Noelle Jarratt and Kaitlyn Jarratt both died as a result of injuries suffered in a collision Saturday in Petersburg. The incident started when a Prince George officer clocked a Jeep driving at 115 mph and began pursuing the vehicle. Authorities say as the officer was attempting to catch up with the Jeep, he saw it cross the yellow line and crash head-on into two other vehicles. Charges against the Jeep driver are pending.

BC-US-RACIAL-INJUSTICE-NATION'S-CAPITAL-

Trump, statehood, police funding fight up DC mayor's profile

WASHINGTON (AP) — Muriel Bowser’s national profile had never been higher, thanks to a Twitter beef with President Donald Trump and a renewed push to turn the nation’s capital into the 51st state. Now, Washington's mayor must pull off a public juggling act as the city budget becomes a battleground for the country's debate on overhauling law enforcement. An activist collective led by Black Lives Matter is trying to capitalize on shifting public opinion, with demands include major cuts in funding for the police department. Conservatives label Bowser a radical riot-supporter, and the Democrat must thread the needle, with Black Lives Matter and the White House watching her every move.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-VIRGINIA

6 arrested in latest standoff at Richmond's Lee statue

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Richmond police say six people were were arrested during the latest round of late-night protests at the Robert E. Lee monument grounds in Virginia’s capital city. The police department said in a news release Saturday morning that officers announced that an unlawful assembly had been declared at 10:25 p.m. Friday night after an officer was shot by a paintball. Police say several other officers were subsequently shot by paintballs and struck by other hard objects. Police said one officer deployed pepper spray. According to the Times-Dispatch, the conflict marked the fifth time this week authorities have declared an unlawful assembly in Richmond and ordered crowds of demonstrators to disperse.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-POLICE RESIGNATION

Richmond gets new police chief after interim chief resigns

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The interim police chief in Richmond, Virginia, has resigned after 11 days on the job and a new chief has been named to fill his role. News outlets report Interim Richmond Police Chief William Blackwell announced his resignation in an email to Richmond police officers Friday. Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney’s office then said the mayor had appointed Deputy Chief Gerald Smith of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department in Charlotte, North Carolina, as the department's new police chief. The mayor’s office said Blackwell has asked to return to his previous position as a major within the department.

CROSS BURNING-CHARGES

Virginia man charged in connection with cross burning

MARION, Va. (AP) — A Virginia man was charged in federal court this week in connection with the burning of a cross on the front lawn a Black teenager who had recently organized a civil rights protest. U.S. Attorney Thomas Cullen’s office announced the arrest Friday afternoon of 40-year-old James Brown of Marion. Brown was charged with lying to federal agents and criminal interference with fair housing based on the victim’s race following an investigation into the June 14 overnight cross-burning in Marion, a small town in southwest Virginia. Court records show Brown made a brief initial appearance in court Friday and remained in custody.

HOT CAR DEATH

Police: Baby girl dies in Virginia after being left in car

SPRINGFIELD, Va. (AP) — Police in Virginia say an 11-month-old girl has died after being inadvertently left unattended in a vehicle for “an extended period of time." The Fairfax County Police Department said in a news release Saturday that officers responded Friday around 5 p.m. to a report of an unresponsive child. A preliminary investigation found the girl’s father placed her in the back seat of an SUV at his home and left her while he used another car to run errands. Temperature readings in the area on Friday climbed into the high 80s and low 90s. Police say no charges are expected.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-JACKSON STATUE

4 men charged in attack on Jackson statue near White House

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal authorities have charged four men in connection with a failed effort last week to pull down the statue of President Andrew Jackson near the White House. In a complaint unsealed Saturday, authorities allege that the men damaged and attempted to tear down the Jackson statue, which is located in Lafayette Square, last Monday. The square has been the site of protests in the aftermath of George Floyd’s death while in police custody in Minneapolis. Authorities say one of the men, 20-year-old Connor Matthew Judd of Washington, D.C., appeared Saturday in Superior Court of the District of Columbia.