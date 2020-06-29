Advertisement

Natural Bridge hotel to become part of Wyndham brand

Historic hotel in Natural Bridge, VA
Published: Jun. 29, 2020 at 12:52 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
NATURAL BRIDGE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Natural Bridge Historic Hotel & Conference Center will become part of the Wyndham hotel brand and undergo a $750,000 renovation, according to hotel owners.

The 152-room hotel will become the newest member of the Wyndham Trademark Collection.

Upgrades will include renovations of hotel rooms and redesigned public spaces. There will also be exterior upgrades, the addition of a fitness center and 5-bedroom Villa. Guest rooms will feature upgraded bedding, queen beds, mini fridges, in-room coffee makers and flat screen televisions.

“We’re excited to be joining the Trademark Collection by Wyndham family and are looking forward to providing our guests with the high-quality accommodations that the brand is known for,” said Matt Rutigliano, the hotel’s general manager.

The property is on 200 acres in the Shenandoah Valley, surrounded by the Blue Ridge Mountains of Virginia.

All Trademark Collection hotels participate in Wyndham Rewards®, the world’s most generous rewards program with thousands of hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals worldwide. Designed for the everyday traveler, members earn a guaranteed 1,000 points with every qualified stay and may redeem points for a wide range of rewards, including free nights, gift cards, merchandise and more.

About Trademark Collection by Wyndham Each of Trademark Collection by Wyndham’s upper-midscale-and-above hotels around the world – from landmark hotels in Germany and Switzerland to its flagship hotel, The Galt House Hotel in Louisville, Ky. – boast three common attributes: character, charm, and individuality. Launched in 2017, Trademark Collection is the first soft-brand geared to three- and four-star hotel owners passionate about upholding their hotels’ independent spirit and designed for everyday travelers seeking distinctive, attainable accommodations in sought-after destinations. For more information, visit www.wyndhamhotels.com/trademark.

